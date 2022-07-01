CIBC Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$12.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.