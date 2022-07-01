Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.11

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 2333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.