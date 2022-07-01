Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.11

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 2333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.
CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.