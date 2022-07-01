Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581,070. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

