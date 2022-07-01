Citigroup Upgrades CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to “Neutral”

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.