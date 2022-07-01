Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up to $35.69

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $36.53. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 24,593 shares changing hands.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.