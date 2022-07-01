Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,133,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239,135 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $3,247,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,842 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

NET traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 54,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

