Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.49. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 172,012 shares changing hands.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.