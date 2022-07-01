Coca-Cola HBC AG to Issue Dividend of $0.69 (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6938 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

CCHGY opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.67) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,697.43.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

