Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.34

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.34 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 1,872 ($22.97), with a volume of 885828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,822 ($22.35).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.71) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,237 ($27.44).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,716.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,983.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.71 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($22.07) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($5,010.10). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,934.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.