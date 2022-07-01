Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,912,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,657,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 152,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 670,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 1,128,839 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

