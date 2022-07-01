Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
