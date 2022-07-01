Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in June

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PSF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 53,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,428. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
