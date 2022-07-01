Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $49.97. 54,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,783,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.