Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1,475 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
