Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1,475 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

