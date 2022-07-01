Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.06

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €123.06 ($130.91) and traded as low as €26.52 ($28.21). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €26.62 ($28.31), with a volume of 1,175,531 shares changing hands.

ML has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($185.11) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.26.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

