Comparing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

AgileThought and Hudson Capital are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.74%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.64 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought beats Hudson Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

