Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.89 and traded as low as C$4.85. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 32,970 shares changing hands.
CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a market cap of C$390.43 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.34%.
In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,500.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
Read More
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.