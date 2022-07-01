ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 258.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Shares of COP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 68,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

