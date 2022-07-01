Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.42. 21,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,282. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

