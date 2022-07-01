Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

