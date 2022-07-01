Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

CNSL stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

