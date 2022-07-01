Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $96.60. 15,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

