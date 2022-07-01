Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,294.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.80. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.81.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

