Contrasting AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cars.com and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.88%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.05 $7.72 million $0.08 117.89 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.45 $8.42 million $0.07 33.00

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cars.com beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

