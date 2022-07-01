Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 255 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ opened at $49.09 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.