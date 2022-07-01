Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

