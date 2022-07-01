Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.