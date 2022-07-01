Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

