Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 6.0% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

