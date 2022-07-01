Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 27,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

IBM stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

