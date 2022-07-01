Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

