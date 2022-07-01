Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. DexCom accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $263,141,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in DexCom by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 460,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 153,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $75,142,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $74.53 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

