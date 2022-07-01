Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,035,000 after buying an additional 264,337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

