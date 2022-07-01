Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,725 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

XMLV opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

