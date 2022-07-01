Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

