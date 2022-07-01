Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

