Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

