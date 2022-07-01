Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,485 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,442,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,082.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $58.67 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

