Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

