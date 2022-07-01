Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.21. 61,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $393.88 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

