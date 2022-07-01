Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.