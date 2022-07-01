Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.51.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.05 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.78.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.