Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.41) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,500.00.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $9.57 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.