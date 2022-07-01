Credit Suisse Group Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $141.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.23.

UHS stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

