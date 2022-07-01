CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $123,689.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00260931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009322 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

