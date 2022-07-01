CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CSX by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,474,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

