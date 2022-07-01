CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

CSX stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

