CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.18. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

