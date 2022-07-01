CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

