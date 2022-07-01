CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

